Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 21.1% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winder Investment Pte Ltd owned about 0.68% of Linde worth $995,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $291.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.