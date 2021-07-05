Lisk Machine Learning Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,793.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $26,793.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00166378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,167.67 or 1.00155811 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

