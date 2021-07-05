Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,112 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.