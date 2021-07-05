LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $32,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

