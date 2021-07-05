MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$27.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.
MAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
MAG traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.91. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21.
In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
