MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$27.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

MAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

MAG traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.91. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

