Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report sales of $107.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $86.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $434.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $5,139,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.38.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

