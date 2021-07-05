Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $147.63 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $149.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

