Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

MFC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.80. 1,825,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

