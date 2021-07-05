Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $6.33 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. Maple has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $80,331.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maple has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $6.33 or 0.00018793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.67 or 0.00806210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.15 or 0.08045506 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

