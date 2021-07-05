Mark Stevens Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Danaher were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 129.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 159,880 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 414,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $274.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $181.18 and a 1 year high of $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

