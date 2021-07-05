Mark Stevens Has $422,000 Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mark Stevens cut its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.4% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,484 shares of company stock worth $54,754,613. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $127.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

