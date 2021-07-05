Mark Stevens Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mark Stevens acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $96.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

