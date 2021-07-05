Mark Stevens Sells 467 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mark Stevens decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in SAP were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $141.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

