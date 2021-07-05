Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.87 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Marlin has a total market cap of $47.87 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00135581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00167811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.24 or 1.00120163 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

