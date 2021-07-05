Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 154.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139,920 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Masco worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $61,590,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $58.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.