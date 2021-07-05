MASQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123,168.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $123,168.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00135024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00168735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.67 or 1.00447600 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,850,686 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

