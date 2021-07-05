Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,471 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.68% of Systemax worth $41,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Systemax by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 83,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Systemax by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 70,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Systemax by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 423.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SYX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYX stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $35.16. 5,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

