Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $52.96 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $52,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,093 shares of company stock valued at $270,500,132 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.08. 4,403,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 339.55, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

