Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,464 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 914,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $77,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 11,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. 2,826,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

