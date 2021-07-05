Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,400 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 6.29% of PC Connection worth $76,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.57. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,810. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

