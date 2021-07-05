Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $104.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

