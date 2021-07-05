McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $233.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.17. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $182.62 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

