McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK opened at $192.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

