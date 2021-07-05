MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,254,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE:MD opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.