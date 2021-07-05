Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.