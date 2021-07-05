MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $6.97 on Monday, hitting $1,551.96. The stock had a trading volume of 144,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,437.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

