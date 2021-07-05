Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $34.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

