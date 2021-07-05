Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Mesa Air Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 619,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $332.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

