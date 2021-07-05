Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Metacrine alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen bought 20,547 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metacrine (MTCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.