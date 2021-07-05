MetaHash Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.71 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $30.71 million and $803,345.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00134806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00166482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,090.28 or 0.99837287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,817,758,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,648,137,936 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

