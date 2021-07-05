Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $117.02 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00005205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $117.02 million and $14.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

