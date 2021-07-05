Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $176,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,274 shares of company stock valued at $68,504. 54.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

MXC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,619. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.