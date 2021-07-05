MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.