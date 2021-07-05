Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,325.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

DML traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.53. 296,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -54.64. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.29.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.