Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,962,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.33 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

