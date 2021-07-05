Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

