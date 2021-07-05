Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

