MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 33,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,002,277. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -159.90 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. Research analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

