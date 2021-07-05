Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Shares of MAA opened at $170.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

