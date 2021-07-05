Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9.5% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 174,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE CBD opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

