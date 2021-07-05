Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,051,360 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 98.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051,360 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period.

BDN opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

