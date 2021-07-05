Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $51.35 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $4,830.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $51.35 or 0.00151189 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 589,816 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

