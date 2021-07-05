Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $63.17. 14,569,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,558,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

