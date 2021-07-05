Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $135.16 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.