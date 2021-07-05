Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Invests $9.46 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000. Pinduoduo makes up about 1.4% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.20. 6,586,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,033. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

