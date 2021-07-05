Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,017 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $2,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 50.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 804,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $106,727,000 after purchasing an additional 271,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 298,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.58. 5,399,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,652,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.