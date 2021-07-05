Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.63. 4,384,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.71. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

