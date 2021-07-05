MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

MIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.35. 53,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,603. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $396.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

