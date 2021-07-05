Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Update

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Mobivity stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 54,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66. Mobivity has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.