Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,185,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $234.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

